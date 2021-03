The share price of Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company’s subsidiary JioBusiness launched enterprise grade fibre connectivity and digital solutions for Micro, Small & Medium Businesses (MSMBs).

JioBusiness’ plan for MSMBs is “founded on three key pillars” - enterprise grade fibre connectivity that offers voice and data services, digital solutions that help enterprises manage and grow their business, and devices that enable leading digital solutions for MSMBs, the company said in a release.

Jio claims its voice and data services will be offered at one-tenth the existing price in the market, starting from Rs 901 onwards. The company will offer collaboration with partners to provide digital solution at no additional cost.

The roll-out of JioBusiness’ connectivity and digital solutions plan would transform 50 million MSMBs across the country, it added.

At 10:00 am, the shares of Reliance Industries were trading 0.16 percent higher at Rs 2193.80 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.57 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.

