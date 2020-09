The share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 1 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after it announced that US-based private equity firm General Atlantic Partners will invest Rs 3,675 crore in its retail subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures.

General Atlantic’s investment will translate into a 0.84 percent equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) on a fully diluted basis, the company said. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, slightly higher than the previous two deals done at a valuation of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

This is the third strategic investment in the retail unit of Reliance Industries within a month and the second investment by General Atlantic after a Rs 6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms, the digital arm of the energy-to-retail conglomerate.

In early September, private equity giant Silver Lake Partners had said it would invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.75 percent stake.

Last week, another leading private equity player KKR & Co said it would invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.28 percent stake

Last month, Reliance Retail had announced the acquisition of the retail and logistics businesses of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group in a $3.38 billion deal, including debt.

At 10:00 am, the shares of Reliance Industries were trading 0.27 percent higher at Rs 2,250.85 apiece on the BSE as against 0.35 percent loss in the Sensex. The stock has gained as much as 161 percent since it 52-week low of Rs 867.82 hit on March 23.