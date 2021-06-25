RIL shares fall 3% after multiple block deals, AGM announcements

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The stock was down after equity worth Rs 700 crore changed hands in multiple block deals today. The share price slipped a day after India’s biggest company by market capitalisation held its 44th annual general meeting (AGM).
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,161.95
|48.80
|4.38
|JSW Steel
|696.50
|17.50
|2.58
|Axis Bank
|757.40
|18.25
|2.47
|SBI
|426.55
|9.35
|2.24
|Hindalco
|377.20
|8.15
|2.21
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2400
|0.0800
|0.11
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6450
|0.1480
|0.17
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1940
|-0.0790
|-0.08
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6702
|0.0014
|0.21