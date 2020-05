Shares of oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell over 2 percent on Monday after the company reported its March quarter earnings in which the adjusted net profit came in lower than the previous quarter.

At 9:25 am, the stock was trading 1.45 percent lower at Rs 1,445.75 on the BSE.

The company reported an adjusted net profit of Rs 10,813 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020s against Rs 11,640 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 10,362 crore in the same quarter last year. This is calculated with a one-time loss of Rs 4,267 crore.

The firm on Monday announced that private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms, the technology arm of Reliance Industries.

This investment from Silver Lake values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5 percent premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment.

Fitch Ratings believes that the deal with Facebook and Silver Lake will strengthen RIL's balance sheet and expects RIL to make further investments in consumer technology. Fitch said that it will improve its rating on RIL if the company’s Net Debt: EBITDA ratio comes below 1.5x.

SBI Caps believes that getting a premium on deal in just a week time is positive before rights issue.

RIL’s revenue from operations declined 11.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.36 lakh crore while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were at Rs 21,782 crore.

CLSA maintained 'Buy' and raised the target to Rs 1,770 from Rs 1,500 per share.

JP Morgan, while initiating 'Neutral' call and a TP of Rs 1,375 per share, raised concerns over energy business saying that the core energy business could be staring at a multi-year slump. However, the brokerage believes that repositioning RIL as a technology or a consumer company should support the stock price.

RIL’s Gross Refining Margin (GRM) in Q4FY20 declined 3 percent to $8.9/bbl from $9.2/bbl in the previous quarter. However, GRM was better than the expectation of a 15 percent fall.

Refining EBIT during the quarter was down 3.8 percent QoQ at Rs 5,706 crore while petrochemical business EBIT fell to Rs 4,553 crore from Rs 5,866 crore and EBIT margin contracted to 18.4 percent versus 19.6 percent, QoQ.

Edelweiss Securities retained a 'Buy' rating and raised the TP to Rs 1,645 per share as it believes that the company is on track to pare net debt to zero in FY21, which is a big positive. It said that bringing in strategic partners in a difficult time is encouraging.

The refining business GRM at $8.90/bbl was much higher than the brokerage estimates. The petchem margin plunged due to pricing pressure and lower margin on gas feedstock.

Edelweiss expects tariff hikes at Jio would continue to drive 22 percent EPS CAGR over FY22.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio beat analysts’ estimates to report a 177 percent rise in profit to Rs 2,331 crore in the March 2020 quarter supported by tariff hikes in December and incremental subscriber addition.

Operating revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 14,835 crore, up nearly 27 percent versus Rs 11,715 crore in the year-ago period. It rose 6.2 percent on a QoQ basis.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter was at Rs 130.6 per subscriber per month, said the company.

“Jio's 2 percent QoQ rise in ARPU despite steep tariff hikes was lackluster. However, an increase in data and voice usage implies limited down-trading. Healthy subscriber additions despite tariff hikes is an early indication of consumers' acceptance of higher tariffs. Strong subscriber additions should also allay concerns over the sustainability of the tariff discipline,” Jefferies said.

Bernstein maintained 'Outperform' call and a TP of Rs 1,720 per share but lowered FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 9 percent and 1 percent. The brokerage believes that the company’s shift to digital business will accelerate the earnings as energy business remains weak.

RIL also announced a rights issue of 1:15 at Rs 1,257 a piece. The company will raise Rs 53,125 crore through the rights issue, the largest by an Indian company.

Bank of America Merill Lynch (BofAML) said that the rights offer and stake sale commentary overshadow Q4 results. It feels that the rights issue will be marginally accretive to FY21/22 EPS if the cash is used for debt repayment.

The retail business was impacted by the nationwide shutdown but the grocery segment offset the impact, it said. It believes that the deal between RIL and Facebook is game-changing and a win-win deal for both companies.

BofAML maintained a 'Buy' rating and a TP of Rs 1,700 per share.

Further, Credit Suisse believes that the rights issue could reduce net debt by further $7.5 billion and the company should be able to achieve the zero net debt target. Jio’s ARPU increase of 1.7 percent QoQ was lower than the brokerage expectations. The full effect of tariff hike in Jio is likely to be felt in June quarter, it said.

RIL said it is on track for becoming a net debt-free company ahead of its self-set March 2021 timeline. The company expects to complete a capital raising program totaling over Rs 1.04 lakh crore by Q1 of the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

"This includes the investment by Facebook in Jio Platforms, the upcoming (Rs 53,125 crore) rights issue and a previous investment by British Petroleum in FY2019-20," it added.

Reliance Retail, India's largest retail chain's revenue rose 4.22 percent YoY to Rs 38,211 crore in the quarter ended March 31. EBITDA surged 33 percent YoY to Rs 2,556 as compared to Rs 1,923 crore during the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company's EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) increased 20 percent YoY to Rs 2,062 crore. However, the EBIT margin rose to 5.4 percent from 4.7 percent last year.