Market RIL share will cross Rs 3,000-mark in less than a year, says Gautam Trivedi of Nepean Capital Updated : September 30, 2020 05:23 PM IST "Mukesh Ambani has raised a billion dollars a week in the last 25 weeks, which is simply incredible," said Trivedi. On September 30, General Atlantic Partners announced it was investing Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.