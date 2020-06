The partly-paid-up shares of Reliance Industries’ rights issue listed today at Rs 690, at about a 74 percent premium, compared to its intrinsic value of Rs 397. At one point, the security was trading at Rs 710, representing a nearly 79 percent gain.

The intrinsic value is based on RIL’s Friday closing price of Rs 1,589 and constitutes 25 percent of a fully paid-up RIL share.

Also read: Reliance Industries’ partly paid rights issue shares make strong debut on bourses

Under the rights issue, Reliance issued new shares at Rs 1,257 each to existing shareholders in a 1:15 ratio.

Investors had to pay only 25 percent or Rs 314.25 per share at the time of application and will need to pay another 25 percent or Rs 314.25 in May 2021 and the remaining 50 percent or Rs 628.5 in November 2021, when the shares will turn into fully paid-up.

Today’s listing marks yet another milestone in RIL’s recent fund raising drive, as part of which it raised over Rs 1 lakh crore for its Jio Platforms digital business unit while also concluding its roughly Rs 53,000 crore rights issue.

Also read: RIL rights issue -- Here are 10 things to know

At Friday’s closing of Rs 1,588, Reliance’s share price has gone up by a little over 81 percent over the past three months, compared to its March 23 low of Rs 876. The share rally came as investors reassessed the company’s potential after it appeared to be on track for becoming a net debt-free company ahead of its March 2021 deadline and as a slew of marquee technology names back its digital business.

But for investors who seemed to have missed the rally, the RIL rights issue, which opened on May 20, gave investors nearly the same opportunity – the chance to make about 80 percent returns.

Also read: What's the right value for your Reliance Industries 'rights' entitlement?