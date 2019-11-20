#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

RIL rallies 4% after Jio says it will hike tariffs; eyes Rs 10 lakh crore m-cap

Updated : November 20, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) surged 4 percent intraday on Wednesday.
Its telecom arm Reliance Jio has said that it will increase tariffs in the next few weeks.
RIL rallies 4% after Jio says it will hike tariffs; eyes Rs 10 lakh crore m-cap
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV