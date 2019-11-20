Market
RIL rallies 4% after Jio says it will hike tariffs; eyes Rs 10 lakh crore m-cap
Updated : November 20, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) surged 4 percent intraday on Wednesday.
Its telecom arm Reliance Jio has said that it will increase tariffs in the next few weeks.
