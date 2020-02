In a late-night announcement on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) said the conglomerate is consolidating its media and distribution business under Network 18. Under the proposed scheme of arrangement, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable, Datacom and Den Networks will merge into Network 18 Media and Investments.

As part of the deal, for every 100 shares they own, shareholders of TV18 Broadcast will receive 92 shares of Network 18. Hathway shareholders will get 78 shares of Network18 and Den shareholders 191 shares of Network18.

Experts believe the move is likely to benefit investors as it is expected to bring efficiency in management and drive synergies. They said the move could also improve cash flow management will also improve as the distribution business’ need for cash will be catered by the broadcasting business.

Better synergies, better value

“This consolidation of broadcast and media distribution assets into one entity would allow RIL to streamline management, strategy and operations. It would drive synergies and exploit scale benefits and also strengthen the bargaining power of the entity versus other stakeholders in the ecosystem,” said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

Network18 will be net debt-free at consolidated level.

Target Investing believes the plan is positive for Network18 and RIL. For Network 18, this will give better value as it provides better cash flow management and better cross-selling of services, it said.

“This might also bring the company closer to bringing a strategic investor or private equity to provide value unlocking to Network 18,” the brokerage added.

Step towards net debt-free goal

For RIL, Target Investing said this will help the company in its goal of becoming debt-free and can allocate free cash flow to the businesses as and when required.

The brokerage noted that this is the fourth step executed by Reliance Industries to reorganize the various assets and create better shareholder value via a leaner listed universe and providing an independent value to each business segment.

Largest media house

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities, said that after Star, this will become one of the largest media companies in India.

“For investors yes, larger entities will be better. And in media, we have seen massive erosion across companies. So, this will become around Rs 8,000 crore of revenue and market cap of Rs 13,000 crore. So much larger scale versus currently 4 different entities. The good part is related party transactions will be addressed because it will be part of the same entity and simplified structure,” Roy added.

The combined entity is expected to become the second-largest media entity in the country with about Rs 8,000 crore in annual revenue and a market cap of Rs 13,000 crore.

Network 18 would be the largest listed media company by revenue for the first nine months of the 2019-20 financial year, edging out Zee Entertainment and the Sun TV network.