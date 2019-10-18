Market
RIL market cap hits Rs 9 lakh crore, becomes most valued Indian company
Updated : October 18, 2019 01:13 PM IST
The share price of Reliance Industries touched 52-week high ahead of its September quarterly earnings to be announced later on Friday.
The company is now the most-valued Indian company in terms of market cap of Rs 9 lakh crore.
