RIL market cap hits Rs 9 lakh crore, becomes most valued Indian company

Reliance Industries has become the most-valued Indian company after the company's market capitalisation surpassed Rs 9 lakh crore on Friday ahead of its September-quarter financial results set to be announced later in the day. RIL shares jumped over 2 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,428 per share in the intraday trade today.

RIL, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will release its Q2 earnings after market closing today. Analysts expect the consolidated profit to rise 8 percent. The refining business has seen an improvement, with gross refining margins likely to rise to $9.5 per barrel.

RIL's stock price has gained around 25 percent so far this year. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said RIL and Saudi Aramco has signed a nonbinding letter of intent under which Saudi Aramco will buy a 20 percent stake in RIL's oil-to-chemical business at an enterprise value of $75 billion. Moreover, the stock was also boosted by the commercial launch of Reliance Jio's broadband service GigaFiber.

At Rs 9 lakh crore, RIL's market cap is higher than that of 6 PSUs together, which are State Bank of India (Rs 2.4 lakh crore), Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (Rs 1.8 lakh crore), Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 1.4 lakh crore), NTPC (Rs 1.2 lakh crore), Power Grid (Rs 1 lakh crore) and Bharat Petroleum (Rs 1.1 lakh crore).

Bank of America Merill Lynch said Reliance Industries's market cap could hit $200 billion in the next one year. Looking at a 24-month fair value of the company as it believes most of the new businesses which are in the gestation period will take around 24 months to acquire scale and contribute meaningfully to RIL’s fair value.

According to the brokerage, RIL’s new commerce initiative to empower 'kiranas' in the organised retail market could work and add about $32 billion EV. Jio’s fibre broadband business could bring in $10 billion, while digital initiatives like advertising and lending, along with SME/broadband could add $22 billion incremental value to the company, the brokerage said.