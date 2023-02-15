RIL, ITC, TVS Motors and others: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a target of Rs 2,405 with a stop loss at Rs 2,355
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 376
Sell Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,180 with a stop loss at Rs 4,310
Sell Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 36,400 with a stop loss at Rs 37,850
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 215
Sell Godrep Properties with a stop loss at Rs 1,184
Sell Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 239
Buy TVS Motors with a stop loss at Rs 1,050