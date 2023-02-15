RIL, ITC, TVS Motors and others: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a target of Rs 2,405 with a stop loss at Rs 2,355

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 376

Sell Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,180 with a stop loss at Rs 4,310

Sell Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 36,400 with a stop loss at Rs 37,850

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 215

Sell Godrep Properties with a stop loss at Rs 1,184

Sell Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 239

Buy TVS Motors with a stop loss at Rs 1,050