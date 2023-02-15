English
market | Feb 15, 2023 9:19 AM IST

RIL, ITC, TVS Motors and others: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
market | Feb 15, 2023 9:19 AM IST

RIL, ITC, TVS Motors and others: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh   Feb 15, 2023 9:23 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a target of Rs 2,405 with a stop loss at Rs 2,355
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 376
Sell Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,180 with a stop loss at Rs 4,310
Sell Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 36,400 with a stop loss at Rs 37,850
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 215
Sell Godrep Properties with a stop loss at Rs 1,184
Sell Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 239
Buy TVS Motors with a stop loss at Rs 1,050
First Published: Feb 15, 2023 9:19 AM IST
    X