Shares of Reliance Industries and Kishore Biyani-led Future Group companies rallied in early morning trade on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court stayed the single judge bench order directing a ‘status quo’ on Future Retail-RIL deal till the next hearing.

The stock price of Reliance Industries rose as much as 1.9 percent, while Future Group stocks including Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle Fashions rallied around 5-10 percent.

The division bench of the Delhi High Court said that Amazon had no business seeking a status quo because they are not interested in this deal.

It also observed that the statutory authorities such as the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) and Competition Committee of India (CCI) had been asked to maintain the status quo when they themselves were not even present before the Delhi High Court.

The court also recorded that as part of Amazon’s investment agreement into Future Coupons, Future Retail was not a signatory to that investment agreement.

With these findings, the Delhi High Court vacated the status quo and cleared the decks for the deal.

At 9:40 am, the shares of Reliance Industries were trading 1.77 percent higher at Rs 1,986.00 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.33 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.

