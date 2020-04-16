  • SENSEX
RIL climbs 3% after Goldman Sachs forecasts over 30% upside from current levels

Updated : April 16, 2020 02:00 PM IST

Reliance Industries rose 3 percent to Rs 1,170 per share on the NSE after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs forecasts about 34 percent upside in the stock.
It also said that it expects rapid earnings recovery, and a major step-up in the free cash flows.
The brokerage revised the target price down by 2 percent factoring in the delayed Jio tariff hike. The potential delay is due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. 
