RIL can hit Rs 11 lakh crore market cap over the next year, says Probal Sen of Centrum Broking
Updated : November 28, 2019 01:21 PM IST
Sen highlighted the company’s efforts of huge capital investment being made across businesses
The robust capex is now being monetised over the last 12-15 months and is delivering in terms of profitability in operating earnings, Sen said.
