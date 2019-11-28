TOP NEWS »

RIL becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap

Updated : November 28, 2019 10:45 AM IST

Reliance Industries, on Thursday, became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap, making it the most valued Indian company in terms of market capitalisation.
In intra-day deals, Reliance Industries rose as much as 0.7 percent to touch a new 52-week high of Rs 1581.25, pushing the company's market cap over Rs 10 lakh crore.
The stock has risen 39 percent in the last 1 year and 40 percent just in 2019.
