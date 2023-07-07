Reliance Retail board approves equity capital reduction plan — shares valued at Rs 1,362 apiece

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Group. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,635.45, down by Rs 2.90, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Reliance Retail Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Friday, July 7, said its board of directors has approved a proposal to reduce the equity share capital.

Also, the company will pay Rs 1,362 per share, determined on the basis of valuation obtained from two reputed independent registered valuers, which will be paid towards the capital reduction.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 4, 2023, has approved a proposal to reduce the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company, namely, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd," the company said in an exchange filing.

Upon reduction, Reliance Retail shares held by such shareholders will stand cancelled and extinguished, it said.

The capital reduction shall be pursuant to Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013, and will be subject to approval by members of the company by way of special resolution and obtaining sanction and confirmation from the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench.

Reliance Retail's equity shares are not listed on any stock exchange and there is no recognised market available to shareholders to buy and sell the stock held by them. Reliance Retail Ventures holds 99.91 percent of the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of Reliance Retail.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Group.

As per its latest quarterly results, Reliance Retail, which is part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd , operates a network of 18,000 stores and the number of footfalls at its stores was 21.9 crore.

