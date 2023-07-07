CNBC TV18
Reliance Retail board approves equity capital reduction plan — shares valued at Rs 1,362 apiece

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 7, 2023

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Group. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,635.45, down by Rs 2.90, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Reliance Retail Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Friday, July 7, said its board of directors has approved a proposal to reduce the equity share capital.

Also, the company will pay Rs 1,362 per share, determined on the basis of valuation obtained from two reputed independent registered valuers, which will be paid towards the capital reduction.
"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 4, 2023, has approved a proposal to reduce the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company, namely, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd," the company said in an exchange filing.
X