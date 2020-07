Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries will hold its 43rd annual general meeting today at 2 PM. This is the first time ever that the AGM will be held virtually, which will have a participation capacity of more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas.

Unlike other years, there will be no festival-like, electricity-filled atmosphere at the famed Birla Matushree hall of Mumbai but with Jio’s technology the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on a real-time basis including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform, said RIL in a statement on Tuesday.

The AGM will be powered by Jio Haptik and equipped to answer queries and guide shareholders, prospective investors, media and general public with accurate and immediate information as a 24 x 7 helpdesk that can handle 50,000 querists simultaneously via conversational text and video.

Where to watch RIL AGM?

The company's official website, social media pages as well as YouTube page will host the AGM. You can directly click on this link for the video conference - RIL AGM 2020.

Those interested can also get all the real-time updates on the company's official Twitter handle (Flame of Truth) and its official Facebook channel.

For Twitter, log onto your personal account and click on this link - AGM Live. Facebook users can click on this link for the VC- AGM Live. One can also watch live on the company's YouTube channel here - 43rd RIL AGM.

For easy onboarding of its shareholders, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via Whatsapp number +91 79771 11111. One can send a 'Hi' to this number on Whatsapp. The Bot would act as a help desk to answer queries related to RIL's AGM and would provide the latest updates regarding the meet.

The shareholders can log into the event live, listen to the company's initiatives and plans, and participate as well. Platforms and capabilities that will power the AGM include videoconferencing, Jio Meet platform, Cisco Webex and commercial webcast.

All directors, key officials and shareholder speakers will be visible and audible and thousands of shareholders will be able to post their questions and eVote on resolutions.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)