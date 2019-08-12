RIL AGM 2019: How RIL's stock performed in last 4 AGMs; shares up 161% since Jio launch

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will host its 42nd annual general meeting later in the day today. Several key announcements, including the launch of Jio Phone 3 and Jio GigaFiber broadband service, are expected at the event. Since its launch in 2016, Reliance Jio has already become India's largest telecom player by revenue and the second-largest by subscriber base.

RIL closed at Rs 1,162 per share on NSE on August 9, 2019. During the last AGM, held on July 5, 2018, the stock fell 2.5 percent. Since then, the stock has rallied over 20 percent.

In the last year's AGM, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that Jio is planning is to come out with fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service of Jio GigaFiber, a combo service of broadband, TV and fixed landline. In the two previous AGMs, Jio came out with new models of Jio Phone.

In 2017, the RIL 40th AGM was held on July 21, 2017, lifting the stock up 3.67 percent. The stock has advanced over 46 percent since then.

In the 40th AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of the JioPhone in India at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.

It also announced that Jio's subscriber base crossed 100 million in less than 170 days from the launch date increasing India's data consumption from 200 million GB to 1.2 billion GB.

The company had also announced that Jio services would cover 99 percent of India's population in 12 months.

The 39th AGM held on September 1, 2016, saw the launch of Reliance Jio.Â Ambani announced a number of attractive schemes along with the launch of Jio 4G services. The company announced cheap data plans and free Jio-to-Jio voice calls, among others. The stock fell 3 percent on that day.

The project saw a soft-launch in December 2015, when RIL offered mobile connections and discounted handsets to its over 100,000 employees. It was pegged at Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

New Lyf devices with prices starting at Rs 2,999 and going up to Rs 5,999 was also announced at the AGM.

The 38th AGM held on June 12, 2015, first announced the launch of Reliance Jio. Plans of expanding the company's retail business from 200 outlets to 900 outlets over the next year were also laid out in this AGM.