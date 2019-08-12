RIL AGM 2019: How RIL's stock performed in last 4 AGMs; shares up 161% since Jio launch
Updated : August 12, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Several key announcements, including the launch of Jio Phone 3 and Jio GigaFiber broadband service, are expected at the event today.
Since its launch in 2016, Reliance Jio has already become India's largest telecom player by revenue and the second-largest by subscriber base.
The 38th AGM held on June 12, 2015, first announced the launch of Reliance Jio.
