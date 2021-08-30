Rights issue unlikely to impact Bharti Airtel stock negatively: Axis Securities

Bharti Airtel’s board has approved mega fundraise of Rs 21,000 crore via rights issue. From an overall perspective, Naveen Kulkarni, CIO at Axis Securities, believes that the rights issue will not have a huge negative bearing on the stock.

Bharti Airtel ’s board has approved mega fundraise of Rs 21,000 crore via rights issue, terms of payment of issue price will be 25 percent upfront and balance in two more additional calls within an overall time period of 36 months.

From an overall perspective, Naveen Kulkarni, CIO at Axis Securities, believes that the rights issue will not have a huge negative bearing on the stock. “In the short-term, it could have a slightly negative bearing but I would say that considering the history of the rights issue that we have seen, most times the stock prices tend to behave much better over a medium timeframe,” he said.

Further discussing the way to approach the stock now, he shared, “I don’t see a huge change in terms of estimates happening but more likely with the funding plan, there might be more avenues of growth which might open up. So that is something which remains to be seen.”

He believes this is a business, which requires investment from a long-term perspective. “There is 5G, there is one web, there is Bharti as an option value, so all these investments are pretty long-term and they require a good amount of capital,” he said.

The company has a long-term funding plan, which essentially secures it for the next two-three years. “So overall, this is a reasonably good move in terms of how they want to dilute their holding, not coming to the open market through an offer-for-sale (OFS) or through qualified institutional placement (QIP), giving the chance to existing shareholders at a lower price gives good opportunity,” he mentioned.

