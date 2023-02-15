Here is why Rico Auto shares fell 10% on Wednesday despite strong quarterly earnings

Shares of Rico Auto had their worst single-day drop in nearly three years.

Shares of Rico Auto ended 10 percent lower on Wednesday, despite double-digit growth on the revenue and operating profit front for the December quarter.

The company's revenue reported a 16 percent jump compared to last year to Rs 548 crore while operating profit increased 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 54 crore.

EBITDA margin for the period also expanded by 70 basis points to 9.8 percent.

But why did the stock decline today?

For the first nine months of the current financial year, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,704 crore. It had earlier guided for Rs 2,400 crore in revenue for the full year. However, based on the current run-rate, it appears that the company may not be able to meet its guidance.

However, the company said that it is on track to meet the EBITDA margin target of 10 percent for the next financial year. It also expressed confidence that revenue growth for the next couple of years will be in the range of 15-20 percent.

Rico Auto is also focusing on the EV business and said that going forward, the EV business will contribute to a quarter of the overall revenue.

Shares of Rico Auto ended 9.7 percent lower at Rs 73.25.