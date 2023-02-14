RHI Magnesita operating margin falls to nine-quarter low, shares decline

The company’s net sales rose by 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 645 crore compared to Rs 543 crore a year ago.

Shares of leading manufacturer and supplier of refractory products, systems, and solutions RHI Magnesita Ltd. tanked more than 14 percent from its previous close in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 percent drop in profit for the December quarter as margins declined to a nine-quarter low.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 59 crore for the December quarter, down 22 percent compared to Rs 76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales rose by 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 645 crore compared to Rs 543 crore a year ago. However, EBITDA declined by 13 percent to Rs 92 crore from Rs 106 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Margins were at 14 percent in the December quarter, the lowest since the September quarter of the financial year 2021. Margins stood at 20 percent in the December quarter of the financial year 2022. In the April quarter, margins were at 19 percent while they stood at 17 percent in the September quarter.

The company in a filing stated that its board has approved a proposal to raise equity capital of up to Rs 1,500 crore. It will use the proceeds to repay current outstanding debt and for other corporate purposes.

The Gurugram-based company said that in the last two months, it completed the acquisition of two leading refractory makers in India — Dalmia OCL and the refractory business of Hi-Tech Chemicals. This has enlarged its local production capacity to more than 5 lakh tonnes per annum.

RHI Magnesita Ltd. is a manufacturer and supplier of refractory products, systems, and solutions for a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass.

Shares of RHI Magnesita are trading 7.75 percent lower at Rs 690.80.