Earnings
Revenue growth of IT companies to decline in FY21, banks may overtake, says Nirmal Bang
Updated : November 22, 2019 08:51 AM IST
The latest report by Nirmal Bang noted that the growth of Tier 1 IT companies has decreased further in the second quarter of FY20.
The aggregate growth for Q2 was at 9.1 percent on a constant currency basis as against 9.7 percent year-on-year, the brokerage said.
