Revenue growth of IT companies to decline in FY21, banks may overtake, says Nirmal Bang

All Tier 1 IT companies are expected to report a decline in their revenue and profit growth for FY21, according to brokerage firm Nirmal Bang.

The latest report by Nirmal Bang noted that the growth of Tier 1 IT companies has decreased further in the second quarter of FY20. The aggregate growth for Q2 was at 9.1 percent on a constant currency basis as against 9.7 percent year-on-year, the brokerage said.

In FY21, the revenue growth of TCS is likely to fall to 4.8 percent as compared to its revenue growth of 8.4 percent in FY20E (FY20 estimate). The PAT growth is also likely to decline from 6.7 percent in FY20E to 3.9 in FY21E.

Revenue growth for Infosys will also reduce from 11.8 in FY20E to 6.9 in FY21E, while PAT growth will fall from 8.6 percent in FY20E to 3.6 in FY21E, the report added.

Here's a list of revenue and PAT growth estimates for FY20 and FY21 by Nirmal Bang:

The IT sector has been facing challenges for the last 5 years. All large deals seem to have come at margin dilution and aggressive commercials on them have offset considerable gains made on controlling onsite employee costs, the report explained.

Digital pricing is a lever that is yet to be employed but the brokerage is skeptical about it being meaningful as the spending environment will likely turn softer.



Most companies are reporting low to mid-range of margin guidance rather than top-end.



Buybacks are of a lower option now and dividend payout can’t move the needle for the ROE any more, slower growth on investments will result in a return on invested capital fall.



Operating Leverage has totally vanished given the mundane nature of the services the companies are offering.



Rating

The brokerage has a 'sell' rating on the sector and believes that the valuations assigned for the sector in the last 2 years were more because of the lack of large opportunities in the market and IT proved to be the best hiding cave with large market cap opportunities.

"However as we enter 2020, there is a possibility that the banking sector will fire up as NPA provisioning normalises. Therefore if the India banking sector is on the verge of a massive revival, then rotation of funds will be towards banks from IT," said the report.