Market Retail sector post-COVID-19 lockdown: E-grocers gain, footfall in D-Mart falls Updated : July 16, 2020 11:45 PM IST E-commerce retail platforms are slowly inching towards gains, while industry bellwether like D-Mart is suffering with falling footfalls. HDFC Securities in its research note said, "E-grocers are scaling up well and are likely to win share from the top-up format in their respective catchments." D-Mart stock has plunged 23% from its high (on February 13) to current levels.