Retail sector post-COVID-19 lockdown: E-grocers gain, footfall in D-Mart falls

Consumer behaviour dynamics have changed drastically in the past 4 months. The retail sector has become the primary focus, mainly due to the high demand for goods. However, there's a noticeable shift in the consumers' behaviour.

E-commerce retail platforms are slowly inching towards gains while industry bellwether like D-Mart is suffering with falling footfalls.

HDFC Securities in its research note said, "E-grocers are scaling up well and are likely to win share from the top-up format in their respective catchments. D-Mart's footfall pain is likely to spill-over in Q2FY21. However, it remains well-capitalized to take the impact on its chain."

The stock has plunged 23 percent from its high (on February 13) to current levels. At 3:10 pm, the stock traded 6.58 percent lower to Rs 2,005.10 a share on the NSE.

Retail e-commerce portals and apps are mostly popular in the metro cities. In fact, the recognition of these companies have grown more than ever, as even small-sized e-grocers are now changing their business model to match consumer needs.

'Sell' recommendation on D-Mart

According to the brokerage, the retailer's 67 percent of stores are based in the most- affected districts, which will cause stress in the near-future on their cost of retailing and respective cash cover for fixed cost absorption.

While D-Mart continues to be the market leader and well-covered with the recent fundraise, it's profits will still be affected. Currently, it is managing discounts well to restrict the bottom-line pain, added the brokerage.

Is COVID-19 e-grocers' 'demonetisation moment'?

Even before the lockdown, major e-grocers were scaling well-- both at the gross and operational level. As consumers now grapple with the pandemic, there are 3 noticeable consumer purchasing behaviours:

1. Large basket sizes are driven by the propensity to move towards more stock-up behaviour with customers, said the brokerage.

2. The salience of discounts and national brands have come off, momentarily, added the report.

3. Also, consumers' preference for lesser grocery trips to avoid the exposure of the virus is playing well for the e-grocer services.

The brokerage further noted that the stickiness to the platform once sampled is likely to be high (once the consumer is in Grofers-fold, the e-grocer manages to maintain a 70/60 percent monthly and annual retention rate). This helps the e-grocer scale faster and more profitably.

In fact, Grofers intends to hit EBITDA break-even in the next 6-9 months, the report added.