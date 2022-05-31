Even as foreign investors have been on a selling spree across most emerging markets, including India, a record $60 billion in addition to retail inflow, through mutual fund and direct route, into domestic equity over the last 12 months has helped absorb heavy foreign selling.

However, retail inflows cannot be taken for granted, said brokerage firm Jefferies, in its report dated May 24, 2022.

As trailing one year returns drop towards zero in another three to four weeks, the pace of retail inflows can reduce. History shows that a sustained property market boom and higher market volatility also impact flows, says Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies.

Domestic participation has broadened over the last 12 months with the mutual fund retail-equity folio count and systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts rising 29 percent and 42 percent, the brokerage said.

Retailers have also participated directly by way of stock purchases, it added.

The number of demat accounts has jumped 63 percent year-on-year (YoY) and Jefferies estimates an inflow of $36 billion directly into stocks from retail investors over the last two years.

But r etail investors inflows can moderate, Jefferies said in its report. Some recent data shows that direct retail activity in the market may be tapering off, the report stated.

New demat account openings were down 12 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the March quarter 2022. Besides, the non-institutional share of market volume has declined by 8ppt to closer to average levels now, the brokerage firm said.

However, trailing market returns are positively correlated with the flows because when market returns dropped to 0 percent or lower, inflows are expected to reduce meaningfully, according to the brokerage firm.

Over past decade, strong retail flows have coincided with declining or low deposit rates. However, for deposit rates to go above the 7 percent level will take quite some time and should not be an immediate concern in our view, said Nandurkar.

Our recent analysis of India's savings data shows that equity flows as a percent of annual household savings is less than 10 percent and equities as a percent of total household assets is less than 5 percent. A structural shift to equity savings is meanwhile underway and should help in the long-run, Nandurkar stated in the report.