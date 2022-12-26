Restaurant Brands Asia to launch US fast food chain Popeyes in Indonesia

The company plans to expand rapidly by opening 300 Popeyes restaurants in the coming years.

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) gained 3.5 percent on Monday after the company announced that it is going to launch the popular United States-based fried chicken brand Popeyes in Indonesia.

PT Sari Chicken Indonesia, a step-down subsidiary of RBA, will launch the brand in multiple locations in the Greater Jakarta region of Indonesia, locally known as Jabodetabek (Jakarta–Bogor–Depok–Tangerang–Bekasi), by December-end, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The company plans to expand rapidly by opening 300 Popeyes restaurants in the coming years. Initially, the Popeyes outlets will be opened in Thamrin, Kelapa Gading, Depok, Karawaci, Pantai Indah Kapuk, and Bintaro.

"Starting with Margo City, on December 29, and many more to follow soon, in line with Popeyes ambition to build 300 stores in the coming years," the company said.

Popeyes Indonesia has crafted a menu that caters to different occasions and local guests. The menu for Popeyes in Indonesia will not only feature global favourites but also new menu items developed locally.

The menu comprises Louisiana fried chicken, New Orleans spicy fried chicken, Louisiana grilled chicken, and the chicken sandwich. Other items include mashed potatoes with gravy, cajun fries, and ice-cream-based desserts in chocolate brownies and blueberry chillz.

In July this year, RBA acquired the exclusive master franchise and development rights in Indonesia to develop, establish, own, operate, and to grant franchises for Popeyes restaurants.