Remain constructive on Tata Steel, Hindalco, SBI, says Complete Circle's Gurmeet Chadha

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants says he is constructive on commodities, both ferrous and non-ferrous names.

“That should be some part of one’s portfolio. Tata Steel and Hindalco in particular. Vedanta is avoid for me for quite some time,” Chadha told CNBC-TV18.

SBI Life’s overall product mix is looking much better, he added.

“It is pretty undervalued compared to HDFC Life. So HDFC Life remains the top pick but for SBI Life, there is a lot of scope for rerating.”

Chadha is very constructive on the State Bank of India (SBI).

“The asset quality will continue to surprise on the positive side. This is the only public sector undertaking (PSU) bank which has gained market share across liabilities and credit.”

MCX is a more long-term secular story, he said, while adding that, “Gas and biofuels are equally long-term wealth creators in my view.”

