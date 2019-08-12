#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Reliance to produce only jet fuel, petrochemicals at Jamnagar after oil-to-chemical strategy

August 12, 2019

Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce only jet fuel and petrochemicals at its mega Jamnagar refinery complex.
The company is preparing its Jamnagar complex, the world's largest refinery at a single location, to be future ready as fuel demand undergoes change with advent of electric vehicles.
Its refineries currently convert crude oil, sourced from around the globe, into petrol, diesel, LPG, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), LPG, naphta and other value added fuels.
