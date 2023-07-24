Reliance to invest Rs 378 crore in Mercury Holdings, a Brookfield-Digital Realty JV

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,487.55, down by Rs 48.65, or 1.92 percent on the BSE.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday said it will invest Rs 378 crore in Mercury Holdings SG Pte Ltd, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty.

Mercury Holdings, through Mercury India SG FDI Pte Ltd, its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, holds 100 percent of the five Indian companies — BAM DLR Data Center Services Pvt Ltd, BAM DLR Chennai Pvt Ltd, BAM DLR Kolkata Pvt Ltd, BAM DLR Mumbai Pvt Ltd, and BAM DLR Network Services Pvt Ltd.

Also, in a separate filing, RIL said it has partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian special purpose vehicles (SPVs) set up for developing data centres in India. Reliance Industries will hold a 33.33 percent stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is the largest provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions globally with 300+ data centers across 27 countries.

Digital Realty has a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure that is developing high-quality, highly-connected, scalable data centre to meet the critical infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital services companies in India. The JV will be branded ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company’.

The JV is currently developing data centres in marquee locations in Chennai and Mumbai. The JV’s first 20 megawatts greenfield data center (MAA10), on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The JV recently announced the acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai, to build a 40 MW data centre.

Given the location of these sites, the data centres will be connected to critical terrestrial connectivity infrastructure, as well as undersea cables, and will become hubs for global connectivity for Indian companies and gateways into India for multi-national companies.

The JV will be well positioned to serve global and local enterprises, SMBs, and the vibrant startups of India, for their cloud and colocation requirements as they move their compute resources on the cloud and off-premise.

Data centere developed by the JV will leverage Digital Realty’s industry-leading energy-efficient data centre platform design and operating procedures, highly-repeatable Pervasive Data Center Architecture approach, and relationships with global customers.

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms, said the company is excited to partner with Digital Realty, one of the most innovative data center companies globally, and with Brookfield, its existing and trusted partner.

"The partnership will help us serve our enterprise and SMB clients with cutting-edge, plug-and-play solutions delivered from the cloud and lead their digital transformation and make them more competitive and efficient," Thomas added.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal advisors, and Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP acted as accounting and tax diligence advisor to RIL. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in around 3 months, RIL said.

