Reliance Power zooms over 9% on Rs 1,200 crore fund raise plans

Reliance Power Limited (RPL) jumped over 9 percent to Rs 23.30 after the company said it will raise long term resources up to Rs 1,200 crore ($150 million) from Varde Partners.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Reliance Power shares rose as much as 9. 9 percent to an intraday high of Rs 23.30 apiece.

At 11:59 am, RPL shares traded 9.9 percent higher at Rs 23.30 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.63 percent up at that time.

RPL and its subsidiary entered into a indicative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Varde Partners for availing debt of up to Rs 1,200 crore (US$ 150 million) for settlement and discharge and/or acquisition and restructuring of certain financial debt availed by RPL.

The drawdown of the debt will be subject to finalization and execution of binding documents and all requisite approvals including regulatory approvals as per applicable rules/ laws/ regulations. The stock exchanges will be updated once the terms of the Proposed Financing are finalised and the definitive documents in relation to the proposed financing are executed, the company said.

Reliance Power Limited , a part of the Reliance Group, is India’s private sector power generation and coal resources company. The Company has one of the largest portfolio of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

Värde Partners is a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested through multiple credit cycles, building on its roots in special situations and distressed to invest more than $90 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum in both public and private markets. Värde currently manages over $13 billion in assets with teams in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific focused on Corporate & Traded Credit, Real Estate, and Financial Services.

