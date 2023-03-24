Reliance names V Srikanth as new CFO, Alok Agarwal to become senior advisor

Srikanth has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of the CFO position with Agarwal for the last few years. He has been with Reliance for the last 14 years.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday appointed Venkatachari Srikanth as its new chief financial officer (CFO) from June 1, 2023, replacing Alok Agarwal, who reached 65 years of age and completed 30 years with the company.

Agarwal, who joined Reliance in 1993 and became the CFO in 2005, will move to the role of a senior advisor to the chairman and managing director of the company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from June 1, 2023.

He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad. Prior to RIL, he had worked with Bank of America for 12 years. Agarwal played a key role in Reliance's multifold growth in the last 30 years.

When he joined, Reliance had an annual turnover of Rs 4,100 crore with a balance sheet size of Rs 6,100 crore. Under his watch, the company grew nearly 240x in revenues.

Reliance became the first-ever Indian company to cross $100 billion in annual turnover in FY22 and has already clocked $90 billion turnover in the first 9 months of FY23. The balance sheet size grew 260x in the same period to over Rs 16.25 lakh crore by the end of September 2022.

Agarwal successfully managed one of India’s largest corporate treasury operations at Reliance over the years. This was quite a challenging task with multiple volatile factors to oversee like equities, debt, foreign currency exposures, crude oil and derivative prices, interest rates, business cycles, etc.

Srikanth has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of the CFO position with Agarwal for the last few years. He has been with Reliance for the last 14 years.

Also Read: Reliance Retail FMCG arm launches new range of home and personal care products

Previously, he worked with the Citi Group for two decades in forex trading and derivatives, later becoming the head of markets. Srikanth has proven his mettle to carry forward the legacy of Agarwal at Reliance and help script its future chapters of growth.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,203.50, down by Rs 44.05, or 1.96 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.