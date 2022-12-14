Homemarket newsstocks news

Reliance Infra asked to pay Rs 1,215 crore in Shanghai Electric arbitration case

Reliance Infra asked to pay Rs 1,215 crore in Shanghai Electric arbitration case

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 1:10:13 PM IST (Published)

Reliance Infrastructure will initiate appropriate proceedings, as per legal advice, to challenge the award.

Recommended Articles

View All

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read

In a major setback, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has been asked to pay Rs 1,215 crore by a Singapore arbitration court in relation to its dispute with the Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.


The Singapore International Arbitration Centre was hearing the case relating to the construction of the Sasan Ultra-Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh.

On 26 June 2008, an 'Equipment Supply and Service Contract' was signed by Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. (SEGCL) and Reliance Infra Projects (UK) Ltd. (Reliance UK), a subsidiary of Reliance Infra Projects Ltd.

According to the contract, SEGCL was supposed to supply equipment, develop the main body of the turbines and generators, and supervise the services to Reliance UK and supply other equipment for the construction of the Sasan Ultra-Mega Power Project.

Reliance UK, according to the terms of the contract, was supposed to pay Rs 9,641 crore to the SEGCL. As per the record, in order to secure performance of obligations on part of Reliance UK, Reliance had issued a guarantee letter in 2008. That letter guaranteed that Reliance UK would comply with its obligations.

By 2019, SEGCL was owed Rs 995 crore under the contract. A notice of dispute in 2019 was issued to Reliance Infra that sought compliance of its obligations as per the guarantee letter.

The notice further called for curing Reliance UK’s breach of obligations by making payments within 60 days of the notice. The notice was not complied with, which compelled SEGCL to invoke arbitration proceedings at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

Reliance Infrastructure said that the company is in process of undertaking a detailed review of the award and will initiate appropriate proceedings, as per legal advice, to challenge the award.
Shares of Reliance Infra are trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 154.80.
Also Read: Reliance Infra-Delhi Metro case: SC gives Centre December 14 deadline for payment clarity of Rs 4,500 crore
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Reliance Infrastructure

Previous Article

UltraTech Cement commissions 1.9 MTPA clinker-grinding facility in Rajasthan

Next Article

Elon Musk's SpaceX valuation soon to be $140 billion