Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares rally up to 7%; here's why

Telecom stocks Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel surged on Tuesday after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the subscription data for October 2021.

Gross subscriber growth for the industry was marginal at 0.3 million in October as compared to a steep decline of 20 million in September 2021. The growth in active subscribers remained flat at 0.8 million to 996 million.

The active subscriber base of Reliance Jio continued to grow, though at a slower pace. In the case of Bharti Airtel, the subscriber addition streak faltered, while the VIL subscriber count remained in the red.

Vodafone Idea shares rose 7 percent to Rs 14.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as the subscriber losses were lower than the September numbers. At last count, the scrip was up over 4.7 percent at Rs 14.30.

Reliance Industries shares rose over 3 percent to Rs 2,343. At the time of writing, it was up over 2.5 percent at Rs 2,336.

The share price of Bharti Airtel rose as high as 2 percent to Rs 670. At the last count, the shares were up over 1.5 percent to Rs 668.

In comparison, headline indices surged over 1.5 percent , with Sensex adding over 900 points and Nifty adding 270 points. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Telecom index rose over 2 percent.

Airtel lost 4.89 lakh mobile users in October while Vodafone lost 9.64 lakh subscribers. At the same time, the subscriber base of Reliance Jio surged to 42.65 crore, adding over 17.6 lakh users.

Airtel's gross subscriber market share remained flat at 30.4 percent, but its active subscriber share declined by 10 basis points to 34.7 percent.

Airtel's 4G subscribers in India grew 3.9 million, as compared to a decline of 18.7 million in September 2021. Reliance gained over 1.8 million 4G subscribers whereas Vodafone's subscriber base remained flat at 122 million.