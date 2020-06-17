  • SENSEX
Reliance Industries stock jumps over 85% from March lows. Is the rally over?

Updated : June 17, 2020 02:56 PM IST

The stock has rallied over 86 percent from its March low of Rs 867.82 to its 52-week high of Rs 1,647.85 that it hit Tuesday.
RIL' digital arm, Jio Platforms, has received combined investment worth Rs 1.04 trillion from social media giant Facebook and a number of leading private equity firms, including Silver Lake Partners and KKR, over the past two months.
Morgan Stanley remains ‘overweight’ on the stock with the target price at Rs 1,801.
