Reliance Industries shares tumble 3%; CLSA continues with 'outperform'

Shares of Reliance Industries, which posted a good set of results for the December quarter, fell into the red in opening trade on Tuesday, following a weak market.

At 10:05 am, RIL shares were down 2.50 percent, or 59.35 points, at Rs 2,318.20. The shares fell as much as 3.04 percent during opening.

The oil-to-chemical (O2C), telecom, and retail conglomerate run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani posted a net profit of Rs 20,539 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22, up 37.9 percent year-on-year, as all business verticals showed robust growth, the company stated on January 21.

Also Read:

The company's net profit was bolstered by a one-time gain of Rs 2,836 crore from the sale of its upstream shale gas assets in Eagleford, Texas, USA, through which it departed the North American shale gas sector.

Macquarie retained its ‘underperform’ call with the target at Rs 2,850 per share. Retail revenue momentum, improved E&P profit are the positives. Refining margin improvement and lower-cost debt refinancing were the key positives. Jio subscriber churn, low tax rate, one-off disposal gain were the negatives. The brokerage raised FY22-24 EPS estimates by 1-2 percent on a higher energy division margin.

CLSA continued with its 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,850. The company's standalone quarterly EBITDA, EBIT and profit were 3-6 percent ahead of estimates, according to CLSA. RIL's big upstream beat was partly offset by a slight miss in the oil-to-chemicals business, the brokerage said.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.