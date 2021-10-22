Reliance Industries shares rise ahead of Q2 earnings

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' shares were in focus on Friday ahead of the conglomerate's financial results for the quarter ended September 30. Reliance Industries shares rose as much as one percent to Rs 2,650 on BSE in early deals, coming within Rs 100 of a record high hit on Tuesday, October 19.

Reliance Industries will report its quarterly earnings later in the day.

(Read more on what to expect from RIL Q2 results) Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Reliance Industries to post 12.8 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the July-September period.

Reliance Industries shares have broken a series of records in the recent past, helping the conglomerate cement its position as the country's most valuable company.

RIL shares have rewarded investors with a return of 38.3 percent in the past six months, and 24.4 percent in three months alone. The big trigger for the Reliance Industries stock has been the company's multiple investments in green energy businesses globally.

At 9:43 am, the RIL stock traded half a percent higher at Rs 2,635.2 apiece on the bourse, as against a 0.7 percent rise in the headline Sensex index.