By Asmita Pant

Mini The stock of Reliance Industries, however, slipped in the red in the later part of the trade. The shares were trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 2,370 on BSE at 3:21 pm.

The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.3 percent on Friday, a day after a Bloomberg report suggested that the company is the sole bidder for German firm Metro AG's wholesale operations in India.

According to the report, Charoen Pokphand Group Co. is no longer actively in talks with Metro, leaving only Ambani’s Reliance to pursue the so-called cash-and-carry business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A final decision could emerge as early as next month, one of the people said.

A deal could value the business at $1 billion to $1.2 billion including debt, a different person said. Discussions between Reliance and Metro regarding details including the valuation are ongoing and could fall apart, the people said.

Metro entered the Indian market in 2003 and currently operates 31 wholesale distribution centres under the brand Metro Wholesale in different parts of the country including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, serving business customers only, according to its website. Its core clients include hotels, restaurants as well as different types of corporates such as small retailers.

