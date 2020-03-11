Market Reliance Industries shares rebound 6% after hitting 52-week low on manic Monday Updated : March 11, 2020 12:02 PM IST Shares of the oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) surged nearly 6 percent on Wednesday after falling over 12 percent in the previous session (Monday). The sentiment was lifted as oil prices continued to rise for the second straight day, lifted by hopes that US producers will cut output. The sharp correction in RIL on Monday offers an excellent opportunity to buy the stock, said Kotak Securities in a note.