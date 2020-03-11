Reliance Industries shares rebound 6% after hitting 52-week low on manic Monday

Shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) surged nearly 6 percent on Wednesday after falling over 12 percent in the previous session (Monday). The sentiment was lifted as oil prices continued to rise for the second straight day, lifted by hopes that US producers will cut output.

RIL had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,094.95 on Monday owing to a crash in crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a price war.

The sharp correction in RIL on Monday offers an excellent opportunity to buy the stock, said Kotak Securities in a note. The stock is currently pricing in only two out of the three large and robust business segments, Kotak analysts Tarun Lakhotia and Hemang Khanna said.

“The market’s knee-jerk reaction on lower-oil-price-led-concerns on the transaction with Saudi Aramco seems unfounded, with strategic downstream access becoming more crucial for latter; delays possible in the payout. Higher crude discounts, weaker rupee and potential hike in ARPUs (average realization per user, telecom) may mitigate lower downstream margins,” the Kotak note explained.

Global brokerage firm Macquarie also upgraded the stock to 'Neutral' adding to the hopes with a target price of Rs 1,145 per share. The brokerage, in its report, wrote that it has removed Aramco premium worth Rs 140 per share from its Sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation.

It added that it continues to see consensus earnings downgrade risk for RIL. However, it noted that at the current price, the company's balance of risk has turned positive.

In its annual general meeting (AGM) held in August 2019, RIL had announced that it had signed a letter of intent with Saudi Aramco for a proposed investment in the company's oil-to-chemical division. The deal was expected to fetch $15 billion (1.06 trillion) for a 20 percent stake.

So far in 2020, RIL has underperformed the market, declining 26 percent against around 14 percent fall in the Nifty50 index. At 11:24 am, the stock was trading 3.7 percent higher at Rs 1,154.75 per share as against a 0.2 percent or 76 points fall in BSE Sensex at 35,558.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.