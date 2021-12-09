Reliance Industries shares jump over 2% on tie-up with Mahindra for electric vehicles

Reliance Industries shares surged over 2 percent on Thursday following Jio-BP's deal with the Mahindra Group to explore electric vehicle (EV) and low-carbon solutions.

Jio-BP—a joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP, a British multinational oil & gas company—has inked an agreement with the Mahindra Group , under which, Mahindra Group and its channel partner locations will be evaluated for setting up of Jio-BP mobility stations and EV charging and swapping points.

Jio-BP will also evaluate charging solutions by Jio-BP for Mahindra vehicles, including electric three and four wheelers, quadricycles, and electric small commercial vehicles, the company said.

The two companies have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Besides exploring EV opportunities , the company will also identify synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. Low carbon fuels are fuel from non-petroleum sources. These fuels release little to no carbon into the environment during production.

The two companies will work together to explore Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS). MaaS is an emerging service that aims to integrate various forms of transport into a single mobility service that can be accessed on-demand. BaaS allows customers to lease batteries, but as a separate component from cars. Since the batteries used in EVs have a higher cost, leasing would decrease the cost of an EV. With these high-performance and swappable batteries, the partnership aims to accelerate EV adoption in India, the statement said.

Following the news, the shares of the oil-to-retail-telecom conglomerate surged over 2 percent to Rs 2,474. At 14:00 IST, the stock was up over 1.5 percent to Rs 2,460. In comparison, S&P BSE Sensex rose over 0.17 percent.

RIL shares have been rallying this week on the back of various deals the company has signed. On Wednesday, the stock jumped 2 percent after the company announced a deal with Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company to launch TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC. This investment, worth over $2 billion, is a world-scale chemical production partnership.