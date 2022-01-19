Reliance Industries shares gain in trade today; here's why

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares were trading almost a percent higher in early trade on Wednesday as investors cheered positive developments including Jio's prepayment of all deferred liabilities and growth in its subscriber base.

At 9:23 am, RIL shares were up 0.4 percent at Rs 2,530.1 on the BSE.

Reliance Jio Infocomm today said that it has paid Rs 30,791 crore including accrued interest to the Department of Telecom (DoT) for prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities.

These are liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel. The company had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum in the said auctions/trading, said Reliance Jio in a media release today.

"The company estimates that the above prepayments will result in interest cost savings of around Rs 1,200 crores annually, at the current interest rates," said the company.

Additionally, Reliance Jio's growth in the mobile and broadband segments has also aided the rally in the stock today.