RIL shareholders had their best day in over 2 months — time to stay put or book profits

The RIL stock, both fundamentally and technically, looks on a firm footing. Analysts have initiated a 'Buy' action on the counter, with a buying range between Rs 2,465-2,486 and a target price of Rs 2,710. This represents an upside of 9 percent and the time frame given is three months. Stop loss can be kept at Rs 2,355.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) closed higher for the second straight day, and recorded their sharpest intra-day gains of nearly 3 percent in a little over two months. The company's market valuation soared by Rs 45,887.8 crore to Rs 16,95,833.65 crore, helping equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty end the day with sharp gains.

The stock of RIL hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,510 and settled at Rs 2,506.55 apiece on the BSE today. RIL shares were up 5.43 percent in the last one month, compared to 3.05 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has declined 2.66 percent against the benchmark Sensex's 2.18 percent climb.

The upward trend came after global investment management firm Bernstein estimated that Reliance Retail and Jio would claim the lion's share of India's $150-plus billion e-commerce marketplace in the long term.