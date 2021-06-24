Reliance Industries share price under pressure ahead of AGM

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Shares of Reliance Industries fell over one percent on Thursday ahead of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) where investors await the company’s growth plan for the near future.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,172.95
|-32.40
|-1.47
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|-1.28
|Adani Ports
|710.30
|-8.40
|-1.17
|NTPC
|115.90
|-1.35
|-1.15
|Cipla
|948.00
|-9.75
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,172.80
|-32.30
|-1.46
|NTPC
|115.85
|-1.40
|-1.19
|Power Grid Corp
|230.05
|-2.15
|-0.93
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,259.35
|-40.40
|-0.76
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,192.65
|-88.15
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2350
|-0.0350
|-0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5880
|0.1760
|0.20
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5590
|0.0670
|0.06
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6695
|0.0004
|0.05