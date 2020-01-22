This large-cap stock gave 24% returns over the past year and the rally may not be over just yet

Bernstein has upgraded Reliance Industries to 'outperform', raising the stock price target to Rs 1,890 per share. The target price has an upside potential of around 20 percent from RIL's current market price.

At 2:00 pm, Reliance Industries was trading at Rs 1,535 per share, up 0.12 percent. The stock opened at Rs 1,544.

So far this year, the large-cap stock has gained 1.5 percent, while the one-year return on the stock is over 24 percent.

Explaining the rationale behind RIL's upgradation and higher price target, Bernstein Research said, "Reliance Industries has disrupted the energy and telecoms industry in India and is on the cusp of doing the same to retail, fintech and media. With an enviable track record of innovation and execution, we believe the best is yet to come."

In fact, the equity investment research and trading firm said billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is India's answer to US giants Exxon, AT&T and Amazon — all rolled into one.

While Exxon is the world's largest publicly traded oil and gas company, AT&T is the world's largest telecommunications firm. Amazon is the world's largest online retailer.

'winner in and outside core business'

Energy remains the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate's core business as India is forecast to be the fastest-growing market for fuel and chemical products over the next decade, it said. The brokerage said adding RIL's partnership with BP of the UK and Saudi Aramco will support this.

Reliance owns the world's largest single-site oil refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat and has multiple petrochemical plants.

"While the near-term outlook for chemical margins looks soft near term, we are more optimistic on refining margins on IMO," the report said.

In less than three years, Reliance Jio has achieved a 34 percent share of market revenue.

"Based on the current net add run-rates it will likely reach 44 percent share by the end of the next financial year," Bernstein said.

On its retail foray, it said Reliance is the offline leader with $18.5 billion of revenues coming from 11,000-plus stores. "The company is best positioned in new commerce — digitising the neighbourhood stores and in e-commerce (grocery/fashion categories)."

Also, fintech is another area in which Reliance is well positioned, it said, identifying digitising the kirana stores to accept digital payments and distributing mutual funds through Jio Money (payment app) as business opportunities.

Stating that media offers unique opportunities and synergies with telco, the analyst said Reliance has the dominant OTT platforms in India with content partnerships with Disney and Viacom.

While there have some failures, notably oil and gas production along the way, "what has impressed most is the strategic vision and execution ability of Reliance management to enter and 'win' in areas outside of core business," it said.

'Unprecedented transformation'

Over the past 10 years Reliance has undergone a transformation, which is almost unprecedented in corporate history, said Bernstein Research.

A decade ago, 100 percent of the EBITDA from the business came from energy-related business segments (refining, petrochemicals and E&P). This year, the contribution from energy will fall to 64 percent, it added.

Further, Bernstein expects the EBITDA from the energy-related business to fall below 50 percent by FY22 and to 30 percent by FY25. By FY23, telco will overtake energy to be the largest EBITDA contributing segment, it said.

RIL on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 11,640 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, up by 13.5 percent from the year-ago period.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore.

(with inputs from PTI)