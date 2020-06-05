  • SENSEX
Reliance Industries share price at record high after Mubadala’s investment in Jio Platforms

Updated : June 05, 2020 11:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd's shares touched a record high of Rs 1617.70 apiece, rising 2.38 percent Friday on Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala's Rs 9,093.60 crore investment in Jio Platforms for a 1.85 percent stake.
The Reliance Industries or RIL stock has rallied 84.7 percent since its 52-week low of Rs 875.70 on March 23.
The market cap of the Mukesh Ambani led RIL crossed Rs 10 lakh crore.
