Reliance Industries jumps 2% on JV with Abu Dhabi Chemicals

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price jumped as much as two percent on Wednesday after the oil-to-retail-tech conglomerate said it will partner with Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC to launch TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais.

The joint venture will have an investment of more than $2 billion, the release said.

The new joint venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride (EDC) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director RIL said, "We are happy that we will be setting up the first projects in the vinyl chain in the UAE at TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, which is being developed into a global hub for chemicals".

"India's need for PVC to propel its growth, and the value from the abundantly available feedstock in UAE, provides a win-win partnership for both companies. Close cooperation in the region based on shared objectives is key as we optimise resources and work together to enrich the lives of our citizens," Ambani added.

At 9:36 am, Reliance Industries shares were trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 2,420.4 on BSE. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen over 2 percent during the period.