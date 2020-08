Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) surged over 2.5 percent on Monday after the retail-to-telecom conglomerate announced the acquisition of the Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses. The RIL stock price rose as much as 2.6 percent to day's high of Rs 2,172 per share. It was the biggest contributor to both the indices at the opening.

RIL will acquire the businesses on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore. A slump sale is when a business is sold for a lump sum consideration without values being assigned to the individual assets and liabilities. The deal value is subject to adjustments set out in the composite scheme of arrangement.

Brokerages are also very bullish on the stock post the acquisition. Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley raised RIL's share target price to Rs 2,247 from Rs 1,801 per share earlier after the announcement. It maintains an 'overweight' rating on the stock.

"Capital allocation, execution and degearing is key to the next leg of outperformance. Investment at over $50-60 billion will command higher multiples as the company executes the vision," the brokerage note said.

CLSA also had an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,250 per share. It said that the acquisition of Future Group business is value accretive with big market share gains.

This will further cement the company's position as India's top retailer, adding 4.1 percent market share to its organised retail and taking the total to 17.8 percent, noted CLSA.

The expansion could be a key driver of JioMart push, it added.