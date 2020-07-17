Market Reliance Industries: Despite richer valuations, stock to outperform, says Nomura; raises TP to Rs 2,200 Updated : July 17, 2020 05:50 PM IST Reliance Industries is only Indian company in the history to have raised about Rs 2.12 lakh crore. It has further gone ahead to keep up with its outperformance to beat the benchmark index Nifty50 for the 6th consecutive year. Nomura in its report said that while the valuations of the stock are getting richer, it feels that the outperformance may sustain. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply