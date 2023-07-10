Reliance Industries Share Price: Best day in over a year as investor wealth rises by Rs 83,000 crore

Reliance Industries shares hit a 52-week high on an intraday basis of Rs 2,756. The stock is now within touching distance of its all-time high of Rs 2,856.

Shares of Reliance Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, trading with gains of 4 percent. The stock is contributing to nearly 90 percent of the Nifty 50 gains.

The stock has hit a 52-week high on an intraday basis of Rs 2,756. The stock has advanced after the company announced July 20 as the record date for the demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. Shareholders of RIL will get one share of RSIL for every share held as of the record date.

Additionally, the retail unit Reliance Retail will reduce non-promoter shareholding. It is seen as the pre-cursor to the IPO and part of a larger succession plan.

"Reliance Industries has recently experienced a breakout from a falling trendline accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes. This breakout suggests a potential shift in market sentiment and indicates a bullish outlook for the stock," Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said. "The next immediate hurdle for the stock is at 2,750. A breakout above this level is expected to invalidate bearish pressure and pave the way for further upside momentum. This breakout could potentially propel Reliance to reach all-time high levels," he added.

"Reliance has been gaining momentum and witnessed a strong and consistent upside in the last few weeks," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said. "The stock has witnessed a breakout from 1-year ascending channel on the daily charts and is currently trading near previous swing high level of 2755. The rsi has also seen a breakout above 72 levels which can push the stock price higher," he added. Bissa expects the stock to rise towards Rs 2,850 - Rs 2,900 if it manages a close above Rs 2,755.

He advises fresh entry at the channel breakout retest level of Rs 2,665 for an upside to Rs 2,900. Those who have already bought can hold with stop loss trailed to Rs 2,660.

"Reliance has participated in the entire rally and looking quite positive even from here. The kind of contribution it is having on the index is quite remarkable. So very positive. One could look at Rs 2,800 levels in no-time right now," Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal said.

Shares of Reliance Industries are trading 3.9 percent higher at Rs 2,737.15.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.