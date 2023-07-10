Reliance Industries Share Price: Best day in over a year as investor wealth rises by Rs 83,000 crore

Reliance Industries shares hit a 52-week high on an intraday basis of Rs 2,756. The stock is now within touching distance of its all-time high of Rs 2,856.

Shares of Reliance Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, trading with gains of 4 percent. The stock is contributing to nearly 90 percent of the Nifty 50 gains.

The stock has hit a 52-week high on an intraday basis of Rs 2,756. The stock has advanced after the company announced July 20 as the record date for the demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. Shareholders of RIL will get one share of RSIL for every share held as of the record date.