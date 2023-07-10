CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeReliance Industries Share Price: Best day in over a year as investor wealth rises by Rs 83,000 crore News

Reliance Industries Share Price: Best day in over a year as investor wealth rises by Rs 83,000 crore

Reliance Industries Share Price: Best day in over a year as investor wealth rises by Rs 83,000 crore
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 11:25:20 AM IST (Updated)

Reliance Industries shares hit a 52-week high on an intraday basis of Rs 2,756. The stock is now within touching distance of its all-time high of Rs 2,856.

Shares of Reliance Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, trading with gains of 4 percent. The stock is contributing to nearly 90 percent of the Nifty 50 gains.

Live TV

Loading...

The stock has hit a 52-week high on an intraday basis of Rs 2,756. The stock has advanced after the company announced July 20 as the record date for the demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. Shareholders of RIL will get one share of RSIL for every share held as of the record date.
Additionally, the retail unit Reliance Retail will reduce non-promoter shareholding. It is seen as the pre-cursor to the IPO and part of a larger succession plan.
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X