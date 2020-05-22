Market
Reliance Industries share gain after KKR's investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms
Updated : May 22, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Reliance Industries share price rose over 1 percent on Friday after the company announced selling of further stake in its digital arm.
The US global private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms, making it the fifth large investor that the company has sold its stake to. T
The KKR deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.