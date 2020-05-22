  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Reliance Industries share gain after KKR's investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

Updated : May 22, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price rose over 1 percent on Friday after the company announced selling of further stake in its digital arm.
The US global private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms, making it the fifth large investor that the company has sold its stake to. T
The KKR deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries share gain after KKR's investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

You May Also Like

CPCL to raise Rs 1,000 cr through bonds issue in FY21

CPCL to raise Rs 1,000 cr through bonds issue in FY21

Jio Platform secures investments worth Rs 78,562 crore in just 1 month

Jio Platform secures investments worth Rs 78,562 crore in just 1 month

Oxfam to shut offices in 18 countries, lay off 1,450 employees

Oxfam to shut offices in 18 countries, lay off 1,450 employees

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement