Reliance Industries, SBI, Apollo Tyres and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make an opening in red on Monday as Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 127.5 points or 0.75 percent to 16,960.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves this morning, as nervousness persists among investors about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Apollo Tyres is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 265

REC is an intraday short with a stop loss at Rs 96

Tech Mahindra is an intraday short with a stop loss at Rs 1,020

SBI is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 516

Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Reliance Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 2,400-2,450 and stop loss at Rs 2,320

JK Paper is a buy for target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 370

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.